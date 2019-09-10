Taxi driver charged after exposing himself to passenger in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A taxi driver has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to his passenger in Newport News.

On April 19, 2019, a 27-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Newport News Police Department after she claimed she was on a taxi on her way to her caretaker’s home when the driver exposed himself inside the taxi.

After further investigation, officials identified the taxi driver as 44-year-old Glen Harris from Hampton.

Harris was charged and arrested with aggravated assault on June 5 in connection to the incident.

On August 8, additional warrants were obtained on Harris for indecent exposure.