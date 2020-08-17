Task force with ATF agents and local law enforcement created to combat gun violence on the Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division has a new satellite office in Newport News.

“Here on the Virginia Peninsula, we are making history,” said a Newport News Police Department official Monday.

Before this office opening, the ATF Norfolk Field Office was responsible for responding on both the Peninsula and the Southside in Hampton Roads.

But being that far from areas like Newport News and Hampton, which also have higher levels of firearm and violent crimes, was challenging.

Special Agent in Charge for the ATF Washington Field Division Ashan Benedict says there’s a clear need for something like this in our area.

“For last year’s numbers, 10,000 firearms were traced to the Commonwealth of Virginia. And five of the eight cities are located here in the Hampton Roads region. In Norfolk, that source, these weapons and end up in places like New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C.other places in crimes,” said Benedict.

In addition to ATF special agents, the Newport News facility will house a task force made up of officers from the Newport News and Hampton police departments, as well as the Newport News Sheriff’s Office.

The task force will focus on criminal possession and use of firearms, illegal firearms trafficking, and criminal groups and gangs.

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Zachary Terwilliger says they plan to take this new team and prosecute those poisoning the community on the most effective level.

“Having that presence here hopefully serves as a deterrent and also serves as a commitment to the public and the community that we’re here and we’re investing resources. This isn’t just talk, these are real bodies, these are real people that are going to be doing work in an area that clearly needs some additional assistance,” Terwilliger said.

Officials say this task force is already out in the community trying to make it safer, however, they wouldn’t reveal the exact location of the office for security reasons.

More information on ATF can be found at www.atf.gov.

