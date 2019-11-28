Suspect in custody after tactical situation on Warwick Blvd. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An armed suspect who was barricaded inside a warehouse on Warwick Boulevard has been taken into custody.

53-year-old Darrell Roberts was arrested without incident around 11:45 a.m. on an outstanding warrant, police said. Other charges are pending.

The tactical situation started around 9:30 a.m. after police were called to the warehouse for a reported assault and brandishing. The situation shut down Warwick Boulevard at Nettles Drive. The roadway has since reopened.

A photo from a WAVY viewer showed nearly a dozen police vehicles at 12621 Warwick Blvd., which used to be a thrift store.

No other details have been released at this time, but police said the investigation is ongoing.