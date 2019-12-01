Clerk injured in Newport News robbery; suspects on the loose

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the Citgo Miller Mart on Warwick Boulevard for an armed robbery on Saturday.

The call came in at 7:25 p.m., according to the Newport News Police Department.

Upon investigation, police said two armed males walked inside the business and demanded money.

One of the males struck the clerk with a firearm before the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the business.

The store clerk suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police describe the suspects as “possibly teenagers or young adults.”

They said both suspects were wearing black masks and all-black clothing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

