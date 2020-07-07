Suspect in custody following stabbing on Buxton Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is custody following a stabbing in Newport News on Monday evening.

Police say they received a call at 10:51 p.m. for a stabbing in the 100 block of Buxton Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found a man with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested 66-year-old Hakim Asad for the offense and charged him with malicious wounding, assault and possession of a firearm by a felon.

No other details are available at this time. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Crime at 1-888-LOCK-UP or you can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com