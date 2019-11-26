Suspect in 2014 Newport News homicide arrested in Los Angeles

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Nearly five years after a homicide in Newport News, police say they just tracked down the suspected killer.

27-year-old Dilquon Juvyonne Best was taken into custody at a home in Los Angeles, California on November 22.

File photo of Dilquon Juvyonne Best from 2015 (Photo courtesy: NNPD)

Best is charged with the murder of Alton Williams, who was shot on December 11, 2014 near 12th and Ivy. Williams, who was 32 years old at the time of the crime, was taken to the hospital, where he died on January 5, 2015.

“Along with members of this Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, citizen involvement was key in making this arrest, proving once again how important it is for citizens to get involved.” Newport News Chief of Police, Steve Drew.

Best is awaiting extradition to Newport News from L.A.