Suspect identified after woman found dead in Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News have identified a suspect in connection to the death of a 49-year-old woman earlier in January.

Officers found 49-year-old Sammy Lee Pair dead in a home on Old Denbigh Boulevard on January 3.



Investigators later determined it was a homicide.

On Monday, Newport News Police identified 39-year-old Tyrone Lamont Pair Sr., in connection to her death.

Pair is wanted on one count second-degree murder and three counts violation of a protective order.

Pair left behind six children, 21 siblings and many nieces and nephews.

Late January, the family of the victim held an event calling for justice in her death.

“I fight for justice; we all are. I believe in Aunt Sammy and she believed in me too. I loved her, everybody loved her,” said one of her younger nephews.

Pair’s daughter, Talethia Barnes, led a balloon release service in her honor.

“We are allowing the police to do their job and we support them, we are working with them, and that’s what matters,” she said.