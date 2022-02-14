Suspect flees with cash, tobacco products following business robbery on J. Clyde Morris Blvd in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now seeking a man accused of robbing a business in Newport News early Monday morning.

According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:50 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that a man entered the business and began speaking with the clerk.

At some point, police say the man pulled out a firearm and demanded money and tobacco products.

The clerk complied and the man fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money along with tobacco products.

The suspect is described as a Black man, around 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored jacket, gray pants, and dark-colored “Crocs” footwear.

There were no injuries reported.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.