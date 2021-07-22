Suspect charged with first-degree murder after July 12 homicide in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old Newport News man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a July 12 shooting that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized.

Newport News police say Robert Damon Stonewall, of the 100 block of David Circle, was arrested Wednesday in Hampton with help from the U.S. Marshals’ Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and Hampton Police Division.

He’s charged with first-degree murder, malicious assault, and firearm charges. Police say Stonewall was previously convicted of a violent felony.

He’s currently in custody at Newport News City Jail.

The victim in the July 12 shooting was 24-year-old Brian Austin Moore, of the 200 block of Dunn Circle in Hampton. Police say the female victim, a 21-year-old from Washington, D.C., was hospitalized following the shooting.