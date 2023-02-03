NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A suspect has been arrested following a tactical operation Friday evening in Newport News.

According to police, the Newport News Police Department’s Tactical Operations Unit was activated around 5 p.m. on St. Thomas Drive to assist with serving multiple felony warrants.

Police say the unit was activated out of an abundance of caution due to the serious charges that were being served.

The suspect was taken into custody within minutes and without incident. Police say the suspect was served warrants for different charges, including malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

No further information has been released at this time.