NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A new program in Newport News aims to support entrepreneurs.

SURGE Community Business Academy will assist new business owners through a 12-week course.

“Entrepreneurship changes individuals, and it changes communities,” said Blair Durham, President of the Hampton Roads’ Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, Black BRAND.

The academy will launch in Newport News to help create profitable businesses and additional jobs.

“We want to see [people] raise their household income. We want to see [people] decrease their dependence on public assistance through entrepreneurship. The reality is these entrepreneurs are already out here! They are already entrepreneurial, and they are making it happen to make ends meet!”

Through a partnership with the City of Newport News, Black BRAND was awarded $300,000 from LISC Hampton Roads and $75,000 from Bank of America for the SURGE initiative.

Starting in September 2023, the classes will help business owners with marketing, legal advice, and skills training.

“If we can get new businesses off the ground…the impact on the individual, on the family, on the community at large can really be profound.”

Learn more about SURGE during free informational sessions, starting at 6p.m. at Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center at 550 30th St, Newport News, Va. 23607.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The goal is to expand the SURGE Community Business Academy to other Hampton Roads cities next year.

Learn more at https://blackbrand.biz.