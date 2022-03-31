NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Summer will soon be here. And with children out of school, they’ll likely be anxious to get out of the house and do fun stuff, maybe even make some new friends.

So, where’s a good place to do all that and not cause too much pain in the pocketbook?

Try the “BAG” Club — That’s a cool nickname for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula. And as we emerge from the pandemic lockdowns, the BAGs are wide open with all kinds of fun and educational stuff for kids to do.

“People say ‘Kids are the future.’ I think kids are now — they’re the present,” said Jay Harris, a sports anchor at ESPN and graduate of Old Dominion University in Norfolk. “And if we don’t take care of them and nurture them, now, then there won’t be a future.”

Harris shared that message at the recent “Steak and Burger” fundraising dinner in Newport News for the BAG Club. He flew in from Connecticut last week to serve as master of ceremonies.

So, what’s to do at a BAG Club? Sports, of course, according to CEO Hal Smith, recalling how Harris helped them raise money for their recently opened “Dream Courts” for basketball in Newport News. But, also, there’s more.

“We provide after-school and summer programs, and we focus on just giving kids the great opportunity to achieve academic success,” said Smith.

Help with academics, leadership development, plus mentoring for kids needing role models, all made possible with the help of enthusiastic staff and volunteers, said Smith.

There are BAG Club locations in Newport Newport, Hampton, York County, Gloucester and Mathews County, all welcoming children ages 6 to 18.

“For just a $25 membership each year, our kids can come to the club each and every day,” Smith said.

In anticipation of a bumper crop of kids, Smith says their biggest need, besides financial support, is volunteers.

Harris is glad to do that long-distance.

“Whatever I can do to help some younger versions of me, or you, or Hal, have a better future, I’m down to do it. I maintain that if the kids were running things, things wouldn’t be the way they are because they have a lot more sense than adults have, in my opinion,” Harris said.

Click here to learn more.