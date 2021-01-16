Suffolk man gets suspended license, fined following fatal 2017 head-on crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man had his license suspended and fined following a crash that killed another man back in 2017.

Kirk Jones, of Suffolk, was previously indicted July 2018 by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor reckless driving in connection to the Nov. 27, 2017, crash near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Ivy Farms Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a two-vehicle head-on crash. Police say a 2015 Hyundai driven by Jones crossed the median and hit a 2011 Volkswagen sedan driven by Jonquay Kyron Byrd.

Byrd was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries two days later.

Jones’ indictments come after any earlier reckless driving charge was nolle prossed.

Police say Jones, who worked as a Newport News police aide at the time, was placed on administrative leave without pay pending the case’s outcome.

On January 15, 2021, Jones was sentenced to 90 days of operator license suspension and fined $1,000.

His previous charge of involuntary manslaughter was dismissed.