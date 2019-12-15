Subway restaurant robbed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are now investigating after a Subway restaurant was robbed in Newport News Sunday morning.

According to reports, police were sent to the Subway in the 13,000 block of Jefferson Avenue after they received a call regarding a robbery at around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Initial investigations revealed the suspect went inside and displayed a weapon demanding cash. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect reportedly left the building.

Police describe the suspect as a black man wearing white gloves, white hoodie, a black trench coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.