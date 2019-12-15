Subway restaurant robbed in Newport News

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
newport news police generic photo

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are now investigating after a Subway restaurant was robbed in Newport News Sunday morning.

According to reports, police were sent to the Subway in the 13,000 block of Jefferson Avenue after they received a call regarding a robbery at around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Initial investigations revealed the suspect went inside and displayed a weapon demanding cash. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect reportedly left the building.

Police describe the suspect as a black man wearing white gloves, white hoodie, a black trench coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories