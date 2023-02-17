NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at a Newport News middle school have increased metal detection scans after several students were found to be passing around a bullet on school grounds.

Following an inquiry from 10 On Your Side, a spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools confirmed that a student at Passage Middle School reportedly found a bullet on school grounds.

The spokesperson said the bullet was then passed around to several other students. After school administrators were notified, they then got hold of the bullet and turned it over to the police. There were no weapons found at the school.

Out of caution, school administrators have increased metal detection scans at the school.

A message was sent to families Thursday evening to inform them of the incident.