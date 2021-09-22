Students can return to Heritage High on Wednesday to pick up belongings after shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)- Students at Heritage High School will return to campus for the first time since a shooting injured two people.

On Monday, police say a 15-year old student shot two other 17-year-old students just before noon. Staff and students evacuated the school at the time.

On Wednesday, students will be allowed back into the building to pick up their belongings and technology.

According to a tweet sent out by the school, students can show up between the hours of 8 to 11 a.m. or 4 to 6 p.m. Students may be accompanied by one adult.

Students are starting to arrive to pick up their belongings and technology. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/VqOW2WB0QC — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) September 22, 2021

Classes for both Heritage and Huntington Middle School, which holds some classes for its students at Heritage, were both canceled.

The school district says plans are being made for students to learn virtually.

