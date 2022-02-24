Student facing malicious wounding charge after injuring boy at Newport News middle school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One student is facing a malicious wounding charge after injuring their classmate at a Newport News middle school.
According to school officials, a boy was injured by another student on school property Tuesday afternoon at Hines Middle School. The boy’s injury was described as a ‘non life-threatening puncture wound.’
The student who hurt the boy now faces a malicious wounding charge.
It is not clear how the incident began or what the boy was hurt with.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.