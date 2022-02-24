Student facing malicious wounding charge after injuring boy at Newport News middle school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One student is facing a malicious wounding charge after injuring their classmate at a Newport News middle school.

According to school officials, a boy was injured by another student on school property Tuesday afternoon at Hines Middle School. The boy’s injury was described as a ‘non life-threatening puncture wound.’

The student who hurt the boy now faces a malicious wounding charge.

It is not clear how the incident began or what the boy was hurt with.

