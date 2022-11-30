NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are currently on the scene of a plane crash at Newport News Williamsburg International Airport Wednesday morning.

Details are still limited, however, state police say the call for the incident came in just after 8 a.m. Officials added that there were no injuries reported and only minimal damage.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash.

This is the same airport where a single-engine Cessna 172 airplane crashed in early October which took the life of 23-year-old instructor Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman and injured two other people.