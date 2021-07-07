State Police looking for suspect accused of shooting at another vehicle during road rage incident on I-664

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police are now looking for a man they say shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident on I-664 in Newport News Wednesday morning.

According to state police, they got the call for the incident just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Initial investigation says that the incident happened in the northbound lanes of I-664 between the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel (MMBT) and Chestnut Avenue.

The victim told authorities he continued northbound on I-664, taking the I-64 eastbound exit and continued to the Settlers Landing exit ramp in Hampton.

The suspect allegedly followed the victim and his passenger and exited Settlers Landing in an unknown direction. Both the driver and passenger were uninjured.

The vehicle sustained a gunshot to the rear bumper.

Officials say the suspect is described as a man with dreadlocks and driving a black Sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call state police at (757) 424-6800.

Courtesy – Virginia State Police

Courtesy – Virginia State Police