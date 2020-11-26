Stabbing victim walks in to Newport News fire station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating after a stabbing victim walked into a fire station Thursday.

Dispatchers had few details, including the exact time and location, but it happened Thursday afternoon.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Check back for any updates.

