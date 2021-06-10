Police: Man injured in stabbing at residence on Nicewood Drive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police said a man was injured in a stabbing Thursday night.
Dispatchers said the emergency call came in around 8:55 p.m. at a residence in the first block of Nicewood Drive, near the intersection of Menchville Road.
Police said a man was stabbed. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The stabbing is domestic-related, police said.
