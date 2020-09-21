Stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries in Newport News

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a stabbing in Newport News left a man with life-threatening injuries on Sunday night.

Officers responded just after 8:30 pm. for the incident in the 14500 block of Old Courthouse Way in Newport News. Police arrived on the scene to find one adult man suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

Police say that it was reported that an altercation occurred inside a residence and the victim was stabbed. He was transported by medics to a local hospital for further treatment.

Another adult man was detained at the scene in reference to this incident.

No information is available and the case is still being investigated by police. Anyone with information can call Newport News Police at 757-247-2500.

This is a breaking news story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10