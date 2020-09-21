Stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a stabbing in Newport News left a man with life-threatening injuries on Sunday night.

Officers responded just after 8:30 pm. for the incident in the 14500 block of Old Courthouse Way in Newport News. Police arrived on the scene to find one adult man suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

Police say that it was reported that an altercation occurred inside a residence and the victim was stabbed. He was transported by medics to a local hospital for further treatment.

Another adult man was detained at the scene in reference to this incident.

No information is available and the case is still being investigated by police. Anyone with information can call Newport News Police at 757-247-2500.

This is a breaking news story.