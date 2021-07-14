SpongeBob hoodie-wearing suspect robs Newport News Miller Mart, leaves with rolls of coins

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A SpongeBob hoodie-wearing robber struck a Miller Mart in Newport News early Monday morning.

Police say they got the call for the incident around 1:50 a.m. on July 12 at the Miller Mart located in the 12400 block of Jefferson Avenue. Initial investigations revealed that the alleged suspect entered the store, pulled out a silver firearm, and demanded the clerk to open the safe.

Police say the clerk was unable to open it which led to the robber fleeing the store with multiple rolls of coins.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20’s, approximately 5’7 with a medium build, and with a small goatee and mustache. He was wearing a bright yellow SpongeBob hoodie, royal blue basketball shorts, and white shoes.

Courtesy – NNPD

Courtesy – NNPD

Courtesy – NNPD

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Just days before this incident, the same store was robbed with the suspect leaving with an undisclosed amount of money along with the clerk’s cellphone.

Later that day, police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the robbery.