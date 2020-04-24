Specialty dog cakes and face coverings; West Village Barkery is barking through the coronavirus pandemic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Local veteran-owned West Village Barkery is doing its best to stay open, serve the community, and keep our pups smiling.

This specialty pet bakery makes custom dog cakes, donuts, puppy ice-cream, treats, and organic dog food all using wholesome natural ingredients. To help the community during the coronavirus pandemic, the team also started making puppy print cloth face coverings for pet owners and locals alike.

These cloth face coverings are available online for $6.50 and 20% of proceeds go to the Peninsula SPCA!

The made-to-order face coverings are available in sizes for children and adults. The masks are a washable cloth with a fleece batting material lining the inside. Masks take between 24-48 hours to be made.

While the storefront is closed, the shop currently is doing deliveries on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday within a 50-mile radius of the shop which is located on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News. For those who need a cake on a different day, just let them know and the team is happy to accommodate!

Along with specialty cakes and treats, the team is also doing safe, social distancing catered dog parties for your pup with the help of Dog Parties.

The barkery will be at the contactless Smithfield Farmers Market on May 2 where orders are available for pickup. All orders must be placed before Friday, May 1 for pickup at the Saturday market.

“We are doing our best to keep everyone safe during this time. We are practicing social distancing while still providing the best customer service possible,” said General Manager Christin Parish. “We can’t wait to get our store back open and see all of our customer’s smiling faces soon!”

The shop is also doing a 10% discount for all online orders with coupon code covid19 to help promote staying at home and social distancing.

More information about orders and deliveries, call or text Christin at 757-234-5097, Diane at 757-320-6326, or by visiting westvillagebarkery.com. The barkery can also be followed on Facebook and Instagram.