NEWPORT NEWS Va. (WAVY) – Southeastern Virginia Health System(SEVHS) is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 29.

The job fair will be held at Warwick Blvd Physicians 9294 Warwick Blvd Newport News, VA 23607

SEVHS provides comprehensive, high quality and affordable wellness and healthcare services to all persons insured, underinsured and uninsured.

SEVHS is looking for qualified candidates in the following fields:

Dental Hygienist

Nurses

Case Manager

Health Educator (Suffolk & Franklin)

Referral Coordinator

Interpreters (Spanish/English)

Financial Services Representatives

Medical Office Receptionist

Medical Assistants

Telephone Operator – Bilingual (Spanish/English)

SEVHS also offers a competitive benefits package that includes:

Paid time off benefits (vacation, holidays)

· Health, Vision, and Dental insurance available

· 403(b) Retirement Savings Plan with Employer Match

· Life insurance

· Long-term disability

· Short-term disability

SEVHS has multiple locations in and surrounding Hampton Roads.

If you are interested in applying you can fax your resume to 1(757) 223-0839 or send an email to careers@sevhs.org.