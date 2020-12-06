Southeastern Virginia Health System to host free COVID-19 testing and flu shot event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Southeastern Virginia Health System will be hosting a free community COVID-19 testing and flu vaccine event.
The event is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Drive-up testing and flu vaccines will be performed at 48th Street Physicians located at
4714 Marshall Avenue in Newport News.
This event will be open to the public and ages 12 and up are welcome.
Participants do not have to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System to attend.
For additional information on the event, you can call 757-380-8709.
The Southeastern Virginia Health System says they provide affordable healthcare and wellness services to all, insured, uninsured, and underinsured.
