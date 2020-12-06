Southeastern Virginia Health System to host free COVID-19 testing and flu shot event

A flu vaccine is administered at a walk-up Covid-19 testing site, November 24, 2020, in San Fernando, California, just northeast of the city of Los Angeles. – California shattered the state’s single-day COVID-19 record with over 20,500 new cases recorded on November 23 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / The erroneous mention appearing in the IPTC metadata of this photo by Robyn Beck has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [San Fernando, California] instead of [San Fernando, Philippines]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Southeastern Virginia Health System will be hosting a free community COVID-19 testing and flu vaccine event.

The event is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Drive-up testing and flu vaccines will be performed at 48th Street Physicians located at

4714 Marshall Avenue in Newport News.

This event will be open to the public and ages 12 and up are welcome.

Participants do not have to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System to attend.

For additional information on the event, you can call 757-380-8709.

The Southeastern Virginia Health System says they provide affordable healthcare and wellness services to all, insured, uninsured, and underinsured.

