Southeastern Virginia Health System looking to fill open positions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Southeastern Virginia Health System (SEVHS) is looking to fill several open positions across the Hampton Roads community.
SEVHS is a community-based health care organization that provides services such as internal medicine, dental care and health education. Their services are available for people who are insured, uninsured and underinsured.
Interested applications must have excellent customer service and communication skills. In addition, they must be detail oriented and willing to abide by HIPPA guidelines.
Employees are eligible for a benefits package that includes paid time off, life insurance and disability.
To review open positions, visit their website. Applications can be summited to careers@sevhs.org