Some Newport News veterans may receive a tax bill this year after being partially exempt

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An important notice for veterans in one Hampton Roads City: You may have received a tax bill that you shouldn’t have.

Several veterans have contacted us saying they’ve been used to being partially exempt from taxes on their car.

But as 10 On Your Side found out this week, something may have gone wrong in Newport News City Hall.

Opening your tax bill is far from a pleasant experience for most of us. In the case of 73-year-old Ronald Curtis, a disabled veteran, the bill blindsided him.

That surprise came to this disabled Vietnam veteran after a decade of being exempt from paying personal property taxes on his car — Newport News’ commissioner of the revenue said it was time to pay up.

“I went over there and they said well, you’re not 100% disabled veteran. And I said ‘I’ve never paid taxes on my car since 2011,'” Curtis said.

According to the VA Medical Center — Curtis is only conidered 70% disabled. An ordinance city council recently passed says that you must be considered 100% disabled for exemption of car taxes.

“Every time we get a new benefit they come up with a way to get money from the veterans of Newport News.”

Problem is, both the mayor and Councilman Dave Jenkins — don’t believe that was supposed to happen.

“Never in the presentation of this amendment was it ever discussed that this would be taking away some of the benefits some of the veterans had,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins thinks it was clearly an oversight made when city attorneys were updating city law to match the state.

“We’re going to get it fixed,” Jenkins said.

It’s a fix Curtis says needs to happen sooner than later. He says he’s heard from a lot of upset friends

“A lot of them say they aren’t going to pay it. Because they don’t have any money,” Curtis said.

He wants to make sure people don’t blindly pay if they don’t have to. Tax bills are due June 5.

Neither does the commissioner of the revenue. She tells 10 On Your Side that disabled veterans should call her office at 757-926-3865 to speak with her if they have an issue.