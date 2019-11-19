Social media threat against Warwick High under investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department and Newport News Public Schools are investigating a social media threat made toward Warwick High School.

Schools spokeswoman Michelle Price didn’t go into detail on the content of the threat, but said the school system was made aware of it on Monday night, and both the post and associated account are under investigation.

Price said the school system is taking the threat very seriously, and extra police officers and school security officers are at the school on Tuesday as a precaution.

Warwick High families were notified about the threat on Tuesday morning.