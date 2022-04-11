NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Local organizations are hosting a social justice conference in Hampton Roads.

The Center for Crime, Equity, and Justice Research and Policy and the Hampton Roads Christian Community Development Network will co-host the first Hampton Roads Social Justice Conference.



The event is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Christopher Newport University in Newport News.

Registration is required for in-person attendance. To register for the event, CLICK HERE.

Keynote speakers will address several topics from racial justice to economic inequality and climate change. The purpose of the event is to “facilitate dialogue” by bringing together officials from all sectors of the community.

For more information about the event, CLICK HERE.