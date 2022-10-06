NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A small plane crashed Thursday afternoon at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport.

According to Virginia State Police, the call came in around 3:22 p.m for a small Cessna airplane that had gone down with injuries.

In a news release from the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport, the aircraft crashed into the woods upon take-off on the north side of the runway.

Officials say an active fuel leak has been contained.

Three occupants were on board and have been transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

10 On Your Side is working additional information related to the crash.