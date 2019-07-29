Shoplifting suspect accused of punching, scratching officers during arrest

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted for shoplifting is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted two officers while being placed under arrest in Newport News last week.

Newport News police said officers in the area of Warwick Boulevard and Beechmont Drive on July 26 saw 54-year-old Dwayne Hayes, who had an active warrant for shoplifting out of York County.

Police said Hayes stiffened his arms and refused to put them behind his back when two officers tried to take him into custody.

Hayes then tried to flee and punched an officer in the shoulder. The other officer on scene was scratched during the incident, police said.

A small plastic bag containing suspected heroin fell from Haye’s person during this struggle, police said.

Hayes was eventually arrested on the York County warrant.

Newport News police additionally charged him with two counts of assault on law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and possession of Schedule I or II drugs.