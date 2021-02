NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a 16-year-old boy walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night.

The call came in just after 11 p.m. for the victim who walked into Riverside Hospital. The location of the incident is unknown.

A police spokesperson said the boy sustained injuries not considered life-threatening but no further information is available.

Police are still investigating.

This is a breaking news story.