NEWPORT NEWS Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning on Manor Road, just off Warwick Boulevard.

Police say the shooting was in the 400 block of Manor Road, which is near the intersection with Warwick. They got the call at 9:37 a.m.

Police said one person of interest was detained and they’re still searching for two other persons of interest.

The shooting remains under investigation.

