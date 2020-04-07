Dispatch: At least one person shot on 22nd Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) -- A Newport News man is worried about the next time he'll get to see his wife who he says is stuck in Russia.

Adam Donski says his wife was supposed to fly back yesterday, but just as everyone boarded the plane, the flight was cancelled. He says this was the third time in a week her flight had been delayed or cancelled- only this time was more frustrating.

"They got on the plane, everybody was actually boarded and they were ordered to vacate the plane," said Donski

His wife was in Russia visiting her parents, who she hadn't seen in 17 years.He says with COVID-19 concerns, he was already worried about her getting back to the US.

"She's become an operations manager for a pretty reputable company and without her here and me not working because we have two babies and a teenage son that's out of school. Because of the Coronavirus, its been real tough," Donski said.