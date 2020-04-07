Dispatch: At least one person shot on 22nd Street in Newport News

Newport News

Newport News Police Generic WAVY Photo

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers say a shooting in Newport News injured at least one person Monday night.

Dispatchers say they received a call reporting a shooting with at least one victim in the 800 block of 22nd Street in Newport News.

The call came in around 10:20 p.m.

