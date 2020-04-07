NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers say a shooting in Newport News injured at least one person Monday night.
Dispatchers say they received a call reporting a shooting with at least one victim in the 800 block of 22nd Street in Newport News.
The call came in around 10:20 p.m.
Stay with WAVY.com for more updates.
Latest Posts:
- Dispatch: At least one person shot on 22nd Street in Newport News
- VB firefighters rescue injured man from tree — then finish his yard work
- Virginia coronavirus models vary as testing shortage continues
- Man found shot, injured on Navajo Trail in Portsmouth
- Man found fatally shot in a ditch in Wakefield Sunday