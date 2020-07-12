Shooting leads to barricade situation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a shooting led to a barricade situation early Sunday morning.

Just before midnight Saturday, officers received a call for a shooting in the 200 block of Exeter Road. When police got there, they found a 47-year-old woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Paramedics took her to the hospital.

The woman said a 51-year-old man shot her. Police said this was a domestic incident. Police said the man stayed inside the home and a tactical situation began shortly after. Investigators said just before 3:00 a.m., the man exited the home and officers took him into custody.

