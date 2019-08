NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting Thursday night at the Heritage Forest apartments that left two men dead.

Dispatchers got the call at 10:21 p.m., and officers arrived at the 900 block of Forest Lake Court and found the two victims. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital but later died.

The shooting is still under investigation and police say no other details are available at this time.