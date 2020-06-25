Shelter and brewery team up to find dogs new homes

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local animal shelter has teamed up with a local brewery to help find new homes for dogs.

The Animal Aid Society in Hampton has been impacted just like everyone else by COVID-19.

“We definitely don’t see as much ground traffic now,” Animal Aid Society’s Kelly Loer said.

The virus hasn’t allowed the shelter to be open to the public, which means very few of the dogs have been adopted out.

“It is very frustrating,” Loer added. “We’ve been just really trying to think outside the box.”

(Photo courtesy: Animal Aid Society)

(Photo courtesy: Animal Aid Society)

(Photo courtesy: Animal Aid Society)

(Photo courtesy: Animal Aid Society)

How about outside the box … and on the side of a can?

“You know if that works,” Loer laughed.

Four shelter dogs: Tesla, Adelaide, Wrangler and Waylon have become beer lovers. Their mugs will soon be on local 16-ounce beer cans.

Brian Martin, the head brewer at Tradition Brewing in Newport News, developed Chasin’ Tail Pale Ale. The beer has one goal in mind.

“We’re hoping that it has quite a bit of reach through the area,” Martin said. “These four dogs that are currently available are literally going to be brought into people’s homes.”

So, since the people aren’t coming to the shelter, the beer will bring the shelter to the people.

“We included little stats about the dogs on the back of the cans to include their personality profile,” Loer added.

Chasin’ Tail will be available at Tradition Brewing staring July 3 at noon.

