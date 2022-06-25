NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) –- A 65-year-old Illinois man faces up to 15 years behind bars after being convicted on charges related to escaping custody and not registering as a sex offender.

According to the United States Attorney, Francis David Sherman, Sr. (also known as Robert Copeland Shields) was convicted of rape more than four decades ago in Illinois. He was also convicted of deviate sexual assault in Missouri in 1998.

Because of these convictions, Sherman, Sr. is required to register in a sex offender registry every 90 days.

In 2010, he was convicted in the Western District of Virginia of interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle and access device fraud.

Officials say he was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars in the Bureau of Prisons. Sherman, Sr. was transferred to the James River Residential Reentry Center in Newport News in 2020.

Records show he signed out of the facility in October 2020 for work but never returned. He was arrested more than a year later in the Florida panhandle by members of a fugitive task force.

During his time on the run, he did not register as a sex offender as is required of him. Officials say he last registered as a sex offender in Virginia on August 3, 2020.

He never registered in Florida.

Sherman was convicted of escape from custody and failure to register and update a sex offender registration.

He is set to be sentenced in October and faces up to 15 years in prison.