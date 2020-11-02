Worker hurt after Service Safety Patrol vehicle struck near MMMBT Sunday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Service Safety Patrol worker was injured when his vehicle was struck in a crash on I-664 near the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel on Sunday night.

State Police say that around 8:30 p.m., the Service Safety Patrol vehicle assisted with a a disabled vehicle in the northbound lanes. The driver of the SSP vehicle, Deonte’ R. Mason, exited his vehicle, walked to the back of his truck, and was in the process of walking on the right side of his truck between the truck and the Jersey wall to approach the disabled vehicle.

Police say Mason was at the front right tire of his SSP vehicle when it was struck in the rear by a 2016 Cadillac CTS4. This caused Mason to be pinned between his truck and the Jersey wall.

Mason was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Cadillac, Andre L. Brown, of Virginia Beach, was charged with reckless driving, and failure to yield.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

