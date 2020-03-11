Sentara responds to coronavirus with modified visitation policy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare released a list of precautionary measures in response to the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The healthcare facility states that while their hospitals remain open and ready to provide care, they are making adjustments for the safety of their patients as well as staff and visitors.

These adjustments are effective on Thursday, March 12.

Patients in the hospital, emergency department, and outpatient settings will be limited to two visitors.

Those living in Sentara Nursing Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, and in the Assisted Living Village are limited to two visitors per day. Before being allowed to enter, all visitors are expected to be screened for signs of illness along with informing Sentara of recent travel history.

Extra precautions will be taken for these areas to ensure the safety of patients with a higher risk of getting the virus.

Sentara has access to coronavirus testing via commercial laboratories and is prepared to use these in the event that testing is not available through state health departments.

