NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old Newport News man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Henry Clifton White

Newport News Police are looking for Henry Clifton White, who is 5-foot-7, 145 pounds with brown eyes and grey/black hair on the sides and is bald on top.

White was last seen at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Antrim Drive, and is possibly on foot, and possibly wearing a dark blue pullover shirt and blue khakis.

Police say White’s disappearance “poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts can call 757-928-4100, 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.