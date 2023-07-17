NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Senator Warner is set to announce a new grant that aims to help address racial health disparities on the Peninsula.

According to a press release, Warner will be joined by Greater Peninsula C.A.R.E.S. Foundation, Inc. to announce a grant that will go towards building a center in Newport News to help address these disparities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A Report from RTI Healthcare says before the pandemic people of color experienced increased infant mortality, pregnancy-related deaths, severe chronic conditions, and mental health risks compared to white peers. The data shows those issues became worse since COVID-19.

This grant announcement comes after Norfolk State University and the Eastern Virginia Medical Schools also teamed up earlier this year to enhance research that was focused on healthcare disparities.

The program, known as EVMS-NSU Research and Training Incubator for Collaboration in Health Equity initiative, expands pathways for NSU students interested in a medical career or the health profession.

The announcement is set to take place at 10 a.m. at the Gethsemane Baptiste Church and Sen. Warner is expected to make remarks regarding the new grant. Other elected officials and community leaders are also expected to be in attendance to celebrate the announcement.

Following his time in Newport News, Sen. Warner will also head to Williamsburg to have a roundtable discussion with elected officials about efforts to prepare for the Semiquincentennial, which is the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.