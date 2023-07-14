NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is holding a press conference in Newport News Friday afternoon, alongside the Australian Ambassador to the U.S. and the U.S. Under Secretary of the Navy, to discuss the Australia-U.K.-U.S. (AUKUS) agreement in which Australia will purchase at least three and up to five U.S. Virginia-class submarines.

The estimated price of each submarine is about $3.5 billion.

Earlier this year, Australia announced it wants to replace its conventionally powered submarines.

Huntington Ingalls Industries in Newport News is one of just two shipyards that combine efforts to make the Virginia Class sub, along with General Dynamics Electric Boat in Connecticut.

Senator Kaine is leading legislation to formally implement the AUKUS agreement and ensure it creates jobs, spurs economic growth, and benefits the defense community in Virginia.

Friday’s press conference is being held at the Virginia Advanced Shipbuilding Carrier Integration Center (VASCIC) on West Avenue.

According to a press release from Sen. Kaine’s office, he has long advocated for shipbuilding, and last month helped pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) out of SASC.

Watch the press conference in the player above. It is expected to begin shortly after noon. WAVY News 10’s Chris Horne is covering the event and will have much more about the agreement and what it means for our region, beginning tonight at 4.