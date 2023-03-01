NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) have added security officers to all Pre-K to elementary schools in the division.

The effort stems from the shooting at Richneck Elementary school where a six-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher.

During a recent school board work session meeting, the division said by March 1, Pre-K to elementary schools would have one security officer in schools. The division said by March 14, two security guards would be added to those schools.

The division said it planned to hire 30 security officers. School officials recently hosted a job fair specifically for school security officers.

“The district plans to hire retired police officers, retired members of the military and those with a background in security,” said a division spokesperson.

We’re told Newport News Public Schools does not have enough staffing to put several officers in schools.

NNPS has three Pre-K schools and 24 Elementary Schools where classes are held. That means 27 security officers are needed by March 1, and 54 security officers are needed by March 14.

The school division added that further security plans will be rolled out such as putting out a Weapon Detection System in schools and creating committees to help ensure safety in schools.