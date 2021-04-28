Second suspect charged with murder after fatal shooting on Menchville Court in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A second suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a homicide earlier this month in Newport News.

30-year-old Tashara Mone Jackson, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Settlers Landing Road in Hampton, police say.

She’s also charged with burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police also arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Pettway last week in the fatal April 7 shooting of 39-year-old Salahud-Din Ibn Shabazz in the 200 block of Menchville Court. It happened around 2 a.m.

Pettway is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

No other details in the case have been released.