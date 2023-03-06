NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Thomas Crawley.

Crawley died weeks after being shot multiple times on 28th Street near Roanoke Avenue just before midnight on February 14.

20-year-old Damian Guzman is the second person to be arrested in connection to this homicide, he is facing multiple charges including 2nd-degree murder.

Damian Guzman, 20 of Newport News. (Photo Courtesy: NNPD)

37-year-old Marlyn Nieves-Collazo was previously arrested in connection with this homicide, her charges have been upgraded to include 2nd-degree murder.

Marlyn Nieves-Collazo, 37, of Newport News. (Photo Courtesy: NNPD)

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.