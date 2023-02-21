NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A judge has lifted the condemnation for a Newport News apartment complex.

A spokesperson for the City of Newport News confirmed the latest with 10 On Your Side Tuesday. The 15-story Seaview Lofts apartment complex had been closed for months for safety violations and code issues which forced residents out of their homes.

The building’s landlord, Ben Weinstein, had been receiving fines of $1,000 per day until repairs were made to get the building up to code. The remaining outstanding issues with the building involve the HVAC and boiler systems.

The city spokesperson stated that Weinstein is “aware” of the issues and is currently working on getting them resolved.

Weinstein is currently facing two lawsuits from residents. One of them asks for up to $250,000 in damages for more than 50 plaintiffs. The filings are currently being mediated.

A 10 On Your Side investigation previously found that Weinstein was made aware of safety issues at the apartments shortly after he first purchased the property in 2020.

It is still unclear when residents will be allowed to return home.

