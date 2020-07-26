Scott to host conversation with award-winning, Norfolk native Cornell Belcher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott will host a conversation with award-winning pollster and Norfolk native Cornell Belcher on Sunday.

The discussion will begin on July 26 at 6:30 p.m. and the topic will be the state of the 2020 election.



Belcher is President of brilliant corners Research & Strategies and one of the premier strategists in national progressive politics as well as in the rebranding of corporate America. He is a former political contributor to CNN, having provided political analysis for six years.





Cornell served as Pollster for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) under Chairman Howard Dean making him the first minority to lead that role for either national party. He also served on the polling team for both Obama presidential campaigns.





Over the years, Cornell has worked with both Senate and House Democrats as Senior Political Advisor to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) in the 2002 cycle and Special Projects Director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) in the 2000 cycle.



The Office of Congressman Bobby Scott