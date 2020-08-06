Schools in Newport News will start fall semester virtually

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools has become the latest division in Hampton Roads to choose a virtual start for the fall 2020 school semester.

The Newport News School Board met Wednesday night for a special meeting and voted for all students to start the semester virtually.

The virtual learning period will go from Sept. 8 to Nov. 2.

Some families can opt to have their students continue the entire semester virtually or return in-person when some classrooms begin reopening by logging on to ParentVue. There, families can also indicate if their student needs a loaner device and if they have childcare needs.

When students do return to school in-person NNPS will adhere to its health plan, which has been submitted to the Virginia Department of Education. That plan includes daily health screenings, physical distancing on buses and in classrooms, social distancing; cleaning and disinfecting, the use of face coverings; and restricts mixing groups of students, large gatherings and the use of communal spaces (cafeterias, gyms, auditoriums).

The division has also compiled sample schedules for middle and high school students.

Read the Frequently Asked Questions here.

For more information on the plan, click here.

Latest Posts: